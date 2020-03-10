TORONTO -- The Crown says the man accused of sexually assaulting and killing Tess Richey “can’t keep his story straight” as he tries to explain his version of events on the night the 22-year-old was last seen alive.

Kalen Schlatter, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, returned to the witness stand on Tuesday morning after telling the court Monday that Richey was alive when he left her alone in the outdoor stairwell of a building under renovation near Church and Dundonald streets in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

During her cross-examination of Schlatter on Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards called into question Schlatter’s story about the night he last saw Richey alive, asking why she would “lead him” up a driveway to go fool around moments after she called an Uber to go home.

“I didn’t see her order an Uber,” Schlatter said in response to the question.

Richards also asked Schlatter why Richey would stay back in the stairwell by herself when he left that evening.

“You just left her in the dark, didn’t you,” Richards said.

“I’m not her boyfriend,” Schlatter responded. “If she wants to be left alone, she wants me to leave, I’m going to leave.”

When Schlatter changes his story about exactly where Richey was sitting when he left, Richards accuses Schlatter of lying.

“You can’t keep your story straight Mr. Schlatter because that is not where she was when you left,” she said, adding that she believes Richey was lying at the bottom of the stairwell dead.

“You can’t get your story straight Mr. Schlatter because she wasn’t alive when you left her.”

In response, Schlatter declared, “I did not kill Tess Richey.”

Both Schlatter and Richey had been at Crews and Tangos, a popular bar in the city’s gay village, on the night the 22-year-old disappeared but the accused testified that he didn’t meet Richey until around 2 a.m. after the bar had let out.

He said he grabbed hot dogs with Richey and her friend Ryley Simard and the three hung around the neighbourhood for a little while.

When he and Richey were alone after Simard had left, Schlatter told the court it was Richey who asked to kiss him. He said she was the one who led him down a laneway toward a home under renovation near Church and Dundonald streets to fool around.

Schlatter testified that he and Richey “made out” and “felt each other up” at the bottom of the home’s outdoor stairwell.

He told the court that Richey said she could not have sex because she was on her period and Schlatter said he was embarrassed when he ejaculated in his pants.

Schlatter told the jury that before he left, he invited Richey back to his parent’s place but she declined the offer.

He also said he offered to stay longer to keep her company but she told him he could leave.

He said he told her to “have a good evening” before walking up to Bloor Street to catch a cab.

Video surveillance footage previously presented in court showed Richey and Schlatter walking hand-in-hand down the laneway toward the stairwell at around 4:14 a.m.

Approximately 45 minutes later, Schlatter is spotted on camera walking back down the laneway alone.

Richey’s lifeless body was discovered in that stairwell days later by her mother and a family friend who were desperately searching the neighbourhood to find her.

On Monday, when he was asked by his lawyer if he sexually assaulted or murdered Richey, Schlatter replied, "Absolutely not."

The Crown alleges that Schlatter strangled Richey to death after she rejected his sexual advances.

The court previously heard that Schlatter’s semen was found on Richey’s pants and his saliva was found on her bra.

A former cellmate of the accused also previously testified that Schlatter confessed to choking Richey to death with a scarf and ejaculating on her.

The cellmate, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, also said Schlatter admitted to stealing $60 and a “chain necklace” from Richey’s purse after killing her.

He said Schlatter used the money he took to pay for a cab ride that night.

Schlatter denied making the confession and told the court that he felt “terrible” about leaving Richey alone that night.

“I should have stayed with her,” Schlatter told the jury on Monday.

