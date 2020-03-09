TORONTO -- Accused killer Kalen Schlatter took the stand in his own defence at his murder trial on Monday morning, telling the court that he felt “terrible” for leaving Tess Richey alone at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell on the morning she was strangled to death.

“I should have stayed with her,” Schlatter said during his testimony in a Toronto courtroom.

Schlatter has denied killing Richey but admitted that in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017, he and Richey “made out” and “felt each other up” in an exterior stairwell at the side of a building under renovation near Church and Dundonald streets.

Schlatter told the court that when he asked Richey about sex, she refused because she was on her period.

He said at one point, he ejaculated in his pants and was “embarrassed” by the incident.

When the two were finished fooling around, Schlatter said, he asked Richey to come back to his parent’s house, an invitation she declined.

Schlatter told the jury that he also offered to stay with Richey in the stairwell to keep her company, but she told him, “You can leave now.”

The accused said Richey was alive when he left her at around 5 a.m. that morning.

Days later, Richey’s lifeless body was discovered by her mother and a family friend in that same stairwell where Schlatter says he left her.

When directly questioned by his lawyer about whether he killed Richey or sexually assaulted her, Schlatter replied, “Absolutely not.”

Schlatter, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, added that he didn’t learn of Richey’s death until Dec. 10, 2017 when homicide detectives released security camera images of a person of interest wanted in connection with the case.

At one point during his testimony, Schlatter appeared to get emotional.

When discussing Richey’s cause of death, the accused began to stumble on the words “neck compression” and “strangulation,” before taking a long pause. He dabbed his eyes with a tissue and grabbed a glass of water before continuing to speak.

The 23-year-old’s statements come following weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses for the Crown, which closed its case last week.

Last week, the jury heard from a jailhouse informant who told the court that Schlatter confessed to murdering Richey after she rejected his sexual advances.

The informant, who shared a cell with Schlatter in 2018, said the accused admitted to choking Richey to death with a scarf and ejaculating on her.

The Crown has previously said that Schlatter’s semen and saliva were found on her clothing.

The cellmate, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, said Schlatter admitted to stealing $60 and a “chain necklace” from Richey’s purse after killing her.

The cellmate, who has a lengthy criminal record, also said that while he and Schlatter shared a cell, they “brainstormed” ideas about other ways Richey could have died, including by suicide or at the hands of another suspect.

He told the court that during his conversations with the accused, Schlatter showed no “concern” or “remorse” for what he had done and was primarily focused on how to get out of jail.

Schlatter said while he did share certain details of his encounter with Richey with his cellmate, he denied confessing to murdering and sexually assaulting her.

Schlatter told the court that there were times he cried at night in jail because he “felt bad for Tess” and missed his family.

The Crown is expected to begin cross-examination of Schlatter on Tuesday morning.

Here are updates from inside the courtroom.