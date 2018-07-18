

CTV News Toronto





A 45-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly “clotheslined” a motorcyclist in Toronto’s Moss Park area.

Toronto police say the suspect stretched a piece of wire attached to a pole across the roadway near Queen and Jarvis streets on Friday, tightening it as the motorcyclist approached.

Police say the rider was “clotheslined” off his bike by the wire, but did not indicate whether anyone suffered any injuries.

A suspect identified as Phillip Gaudet has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief endangering life and failure to comply with recognizance.