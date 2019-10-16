A Vaughan man accused of two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with a collision that left two people dead on Sunday was previously convicted of a dangerous driving charge and numerous Highway Traffic violations, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Police allege the 23-year-old was behind the wheel of a BMW M5 that collided with a Hyundai Accent around 2:30 p.m., while driving on King Vaughan Road just east of Pine Valley Drive.

“I can tell you when our officers got there, it was just a very tragic scene that they were witness to. One man dead in the car and another female suffering from very serious injuries,” said York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattendon.

The woman, who was in the Hyundai Accent, was rushed to hospital, but also succumbed to her injuries. Meanwhile, the BMW driver sustained only minor injuries.

Vince Quaranto was taken into police custody at the scene, police said.

“This was an extremely catastrophic collision. There was a lot of force when those vehicles collided,” Pattendon said.

Taking pains to conceal his face, Quaranto avoided questions from the media on Wednesday as he left court and was guided by his lawyer into a waiting SUV.

The charges have not been proven in court.

CTV News Toronto has since learned that this is not the first time Quaranto has faced a dangerous driving charge.

In September 2016 he was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. In May 2017 he was convicted of that charge and was ordered to pay a $300 fine. He was also given a one-year driving prohibition.

CTV News Toronto has also learned that Quaranto has been convicted of numerous Highway Traffic Act violations. As recently as August 2019, he was found guilty of speeding 110 kilometres an hour in a 70 kilometre an hour zone. He was also found guilty of using a plate that was not authorized for the vehicle.

York Regional Police say it’s still early on in this investigation and more charges could eventually be laid.

“I can tell you our major collision reconstruction unit attended the scene, did the mapping of the scene. Now it’s processing all that data, getting information off of the vehicles’ data recorders as well,” said Pattendon.

The victims of the fatal collision have been identified as 56-year-old Anil Bhulabhai and his 52-year-old wife Punita Bhulabhai.

Punita Bhulabhai worked for the city of Brampton. In a statement, city officials described her as a “valued member of the City of Brampton’s realty services team.”

“Council and city staff convey their deepest sympathies to Punita’s friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all her colleagues.”

Quaranto was released on Wednesday on $20,000 bail, along with several conditions. He must remain under house arrest, and he may not leave his mother’s home unless he is with a surety. Beyond that, Quaranto cannot sit in the front seat of a car, operate a vehicle, or have car keys in his possession.

He is scheduled to back in court on Nov. 7.