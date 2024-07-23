Man, 79, dead after being struck by dump truck in East Gwillimbury

A 79-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a dump truck in East Gwillimbury on Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened near Davis Drive and Warden Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say that the victim was located at the scene with life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital but subsequently pronounced dead.

“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward,” a news release issued by York Regional Police on Tuesday afternoon states.

Police say that the driver of the dump truck remained on scene.

No further details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the collision.