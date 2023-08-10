Man, 67, found dead in northwest Toronto apartment unit

Toronto police cruisers are seen outside a residential building in an undated photo. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News) Toronto police cruisers are seen outside a residential building in an undated photo. (Siobhan Morris/CTV News)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton