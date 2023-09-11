Man, 55, facing charges after allegedly punching 2 people in the face at Toronto subway station

Toronto police arrested and charged a man who allegedly punched two people at Castle Frank Subway Station earlier this month.

Police said they were called to the station around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

A man and woman were waiting for the train to arrive on the eastbound platform, but when they started to board, a fight broke out, police said.

Officers said the man punched the woman in the face, knocking her unconscious. Another passenger tried to intervene but he was also punched in the face, according to police.

On Monday, police arrested 55-year-old Evangelous Paramangioulis, of no fixed address. Paramangioulis is facing two assault charges, including assault causing bodily harm.

The charges have not been proven in court.