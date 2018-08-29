

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was shot outside Vaughan Mills mall on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the shopping centre’s parking lot.

York Regional Police said the victim made his own way to a Toronto hospital and suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to investigators.