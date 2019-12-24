TORONTO -- A 19-year-old man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after he was shot in both legs in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood late on Monday night.

Toronto police 53 Division said they were called to 47 Thorncliffe Park Drive, off Overlea Boulevard, at 11:49 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs.

He was rushed a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police and a witness said a black SUV was seen driving away from the area at a high rate of speed after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-5300.