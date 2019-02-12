

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been pronounced dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and Andover Crescent around 3 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police said that a male was located without vital signs and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police said in a tweet that they are searching for a suspect in connection with the incident who was last seen running northbound from the area.

The suspect is being described by authorities as a black male. The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black toque, black track pants with a white stripe, boots and a backpack.

Police said the suspect is believed to be armed.

The homicide unit has been called to the scene to investigate the incident. Police said that roads in the area are expected to be closed “for an extended time.”