

CTV News Toronto





A shooting in the Malvern neighbourhood of Scarborough has sent a male victim to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the area of Wingarden Court and Crow Trail at around 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing at the time, according to police.

Toronto paramedics confirmed they transported a male victim to hospital from the scene in serious condition.

A black male suspect was seen fleeing the area in a black vehicle heading towards Neilson Road, investigators said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.