

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A male believed to be in his 50s has been transported to a trauma centre after a stabbing in York on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police said that officers were called to a residential building in the area of Roselawn and Marlee avenues, near Eglinton Avenue, around 4:10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police said they are looking for at least three suspects in connection with the incident. One of the suspects reportedly left a shoe at the scene, police said.

More to come.