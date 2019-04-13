

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male teenager showed up in hospital with gunshot wounds after a reported shooting in Etobicoke early Saturday evening.

Police say that witnesses reported seeing two vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed near Islington Avenue and Poplar Heights Drive at around 7:15 p.m. when a passenger in one of those vehicles began firing at the other vehicle.

Both vehicles reportedly fled the scene after the shooting but police say that a male with gunshot wounds later showed up at a local hospital in a vehicle with visible bullet holes.

Police say that the victim, believed to be about 17 years old, was subsequently rushed to another hospital via emergency run, where he underwent surgery.

His current condition is not known.