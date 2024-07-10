TORONTO
Toronto

Male shot in the leg in Toronto's west end: police

FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Toronto police say a male was injured following a shooting in Toronto’s west end early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police said a male victim was located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

