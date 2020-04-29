Male seriously injured in East York shooting
Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:04PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:16PM EDT
TORONTO -- A shooting in East York has left one male victim with serious injuries as police respond to multiple reports of gunshots in the area.
The incident happened near Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
The suspect vehicle is described by police as a white SUV last seen travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.
This is a developing story. More to come.