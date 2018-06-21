Male seriously injured after stabbing in city's Moss Park neighbourhood
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 21, 2018 5:34AM EDT
One male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Moss Park early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred near Queen Street East and George Street shortly after 1 a.m.
Paramedics say a male patient was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.
His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police confirmed.
No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released a suspect description.