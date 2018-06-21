

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing in Moss Park early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near Queen Street East and George Street shortly after 1 a.m.

Paramedics say a male patient was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in serious condition.

His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released a suspect description.