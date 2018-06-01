Male seriously hurt in Scarborough stabbing
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, June 1, 2018 10:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 1, 2018 10:59PM EDT
A male is in serious and possibly life-threatening condition after a stabbing in eastern Scarborough that occurred near a police station.
Toronto police said they were called to Valia Road and Lawrence Avenue East sometime after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Toronto police 43 Division is located just west of the intersection
Paramedics located a male with several stab wounds and took him to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run.
No suspect information was immediately available.