

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male is in serious and possibly life-threatening condition after a stabbing in eastern Scarborough that occurred near a police station.

Toronto police said they were called to Valia Road and Lawrence Avenue East sometime after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Toronto police 43 Division is located just west of the intersection

Paramedics located a male with several stab wounds and took him to a hospital trauma centre via emergency run.

No suspect information was immediately available.