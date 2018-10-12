

CTV News Toronto





A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

It happened at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Lawlor Avenue, near Victoria Park Avenue, at around 1:45 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was transported to hospital via emergency run with “significant injuries.”

Reports from the scene suggest that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection has been closed while police conduct an investigation.

More to come…