Male pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in east-end crash
Published Friday, October 12, 2018 2:17PM EDT
A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.
It happened at the intersection of Gerrard Street East and Lawlor Avenue, near Victoria Park Avenue, at around 1:45 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics said the victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was transported to hospital via emergency run with “significant injuries.”
Reports from the scene suggest that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.
The intersection has been closed while police conduct an investigation.
More to come…