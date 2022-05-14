Male motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto
A male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Toronto overnight.
Police responded to a single-motor vehicle collision in the area of Locksley and Roselawn avenues on Friday, at around 10:15 p.m.
A man in his 30s was riding a motorcycle when he crashed.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The intersection is closed for an investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from Ukraine's second-largest city after weeks of heavy bombardment, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland.
Climate change reveals dark secrets as human remains found in receding Lake Mead
In the American West, the second-largest man-made reservoir has dropped to historic lows due to drought. Water flowing down the Colorado River fills Lake Mead, which is now drying up.
Record gas prices expected in parts of Ontario this weekend
Many parts of Ontario are expected to see gas prices over $2 per litre for the first time ever this weekend as prices continue to surge across the country.
Pope's planned tour of Canada draws mixed reactions from Indigenous leaders
Indigenous leaders are offering mixed reactions to a planned visit this summer by Pope Francis, with some welcoming the pontiff's trip to Canada while others are disappointed he won't travel to certain parts of the country.
Company says thin metal strands possibly embedded in candy or loose in bag
Mars Wrigley Canada has announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES Gummies, STARBURST Gummies and LIFE SAVERS Gummies after customers reported finding very thin metal strands embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.
Law barring use of extreme intoxication as criminal defence unconstitutional: SCC
Canada's highest court has ruled that the law barring the use of automatism, or a state of extreme intoxication, as a defence for some crimes is unconstitutional and called on Parliament to consider new legislation.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Canada seeing some baby formula shortages, but store brands, interim policy on other imports helping
A major infant formula recall by the U.S. manufacturer of Similac has exacerbated ongoing pandemic-related supply issues for some Canadian retailers, according to the Retail Council of Canada, while other stores have generally been able to keep shelves stocked, with any shortages mostly temporary.
Montreal
Quebec is lifting its mask mandate in most places; where are they still required?
As of Saturday, Quebec's face mask mandate will be lifted in most indoor settings as public health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving across the province.
3-year-old Montreal boy in hospital after getting hit by car
A three-year-old child is in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Quebec English election debate nixed after two leaders, including Legault, decline to attend
The only English-language debate planned for Quebec's fall election has been called off after two party leaders, including Premier François Legault, said they wouldn't take part.
London
Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover
Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.
The plan to redevelop former psychiatric hospital lands revealed
It’s an opportunity as big as the property itself. London’s newest neighbourhood — to be built on the site of the former London Psychiatric Hospital — will be a mix of housing types within the established part of the city.
Over 100,000 converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th biker rally
Large crowds converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered for Friday the 13th.
Kitchener
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
Discarded needles an ongoing problem in the Sault
The private security firm tasked with patrolling Sault Ste. Marie’s downtown says its personnel are discovering a large number of discarded needles.
Timmins businesses put in the Nova spotlight at popular awards event
For the first time since May 2019, the Timmins Chamber of Commerce hosted its Nova Business Excellence Awards event on May 12.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Gas prices surpass $2 a litre milestone in Ottawa
Ottawa motorists driving around on this hot spring day will be paying a record amount to fill up the tank, after gas prices surpassed $2 a litre for the first time ever.
One more scorcher before rain starts to fall
Another record-breaking high temperature is in the forecast for Ottawa but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Windsor
Liberals stand behind candidate after NDP calls for his removal over 2004 op-ed
The leader of the Ontario Liberals says he has no plans on removing one of its candidates from the party, following another round of calls from the NDP to do just that.
WECHU still recommends indoor masking after province denies request to make it mandatory
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is continuing to recommend indoor mask after the province denied their request to make it mandatory again.
Horwath touts plan for seniors in Chatham-Kent stop
New Democrat Leader Andrea Horwath was in Chatham-Kent on Friday, touting her plan to help seniors live at home longer and get the healthcare they need.
Barrie
Wasaga Beach aims to sell portions of beachfront to developer
Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach is under sand again this year and closed to traffic as plans to revitalize the strip inches one step closer.
Pain at the pumps as gas prices expected to jump over the weekend
Motorists feel the pain at the pumps with the price of regular gas nearly tripling since the start of the pandemic, with another jump expected this weekend.
'Talk about an unsafe load!' Police charge Innisfil man
Police pulled over a pickup truck with its truck bed loaded with items in Innisfil on Friday.
Atlantic
Another gas price hike fuels debate over what provinces can do for consumers
What to do about rising fuel prices in the Atlantic region sparked another fiery debate in the New Brunswick legislature Friday.
Questions linger for mother as monument for lost fishermen is erected in Nova Scotia
Questions about how a scallop dragger sank suddenly in 2020 are lingering for a crew member's mother, who this week installed a stone monument close to where the boat was lost.
'We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel': Tenants search for reasonable rental units in Halifax
Abby Tucker has been on a hunt for a new apartment for months but keeps coming up empty. Rents are higher than she’s ever seen and the demand is “crazy,” she says.
Calgary
Stars double Flames 4-2 to force playoff series to seventh game
The Dallas Stars doubled the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Friday to even up their playoff series and force a Game 7.
Alberta’s only female cardiovascular surgeon files human rights complaint against AHS
Dr. Teresa Kieser, Alberta's sole female cardiovascular surgeon, has filed a human-rights complaint against Alberta Health Services, alleging years of gender-based inequities.
Bear charged cyclist in Kananaskis Country, Alberta Parks says
A cyclist had a run-in with a grizzly bear. Friday in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park.
Winnipeg
Manitoba looks to crack down on people using hotels for human trafficking
The province is cracking down on people who use hotels and taxis for human trafficking.
Gas price hike has some Manitoba tourism communities concerned
A hike in gas prices is causing concern for Manitoba communities that rely on tourism.
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Vancouver
Driver dead after collision involving hot rod in Langley city
A driver is dead after his classic car collided with a van in Langley Friday afternoon.
Richmond horse stable owner in heated feud with neighbour
A dispute in Richmond between a horse stable and its neighbour is getting ugly. The owner of Blue Meadow Farm claims his neighbour is breaking several bylaws, and in doing so, causing major issues for his horses and riders.
Indecent act: Burnaby Mounties seek driver who 'did not appear to be wearing pants'
Police in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a man seen masturbating while driving in the city Thursday.
Edmonton
Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
New provincial political party says it represents 'overlooked' Albertans
A new party will be listed on the ballot when Albertans go to the polls in the next general provincial election.
Decisive Game 7 in Edmonton is 'what dreams are made of': Smith
For goalie Mike Smith, this is what the NHL playoffs are all about.