Male driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton: police
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 12:32PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 14, 2018 1:09PM EST
A 53-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton, police said.
The collision occurred around 10:40 a.m. near the area of McVean and Garryoaks drives.
Peel Regional Police said that the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died from his injuries.
Members of the Major Collision Bureau are on scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.