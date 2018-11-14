

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 53-year-old man has been pronounced dead after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton, police said.

The collision occurred around 10:40 a.m. near the area of McVean and Garryoaks drives.

Peel Regional Police said that the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He later died from his injuries.

Members of the Major Collision Bureau are on scene.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.