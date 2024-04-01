TORONTO
Male dead following two-vehicle collision in York Region

Police investigate a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle in King on April 1. Police investigate a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle in King on April 1.
A male is dead following a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle in York Region on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near 17th Side Road and King Hills Lane in King sometime after 2 p.m.

Investigators from York Regional Police’s (YRP) Major Collision Bureau are at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate and drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

