Male assaulted, threatened in Nathan Phillips Square during Nuit Blanche
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:27PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:28PM EDT
Toronto police say a male was assaulted and threatened in Nathan Phillips Square during Nuit Blanche on Saturday night.
Police said they were called to the square sometime around 11:20 p.m. for a report of an altercation.
They arrived to find one male with injuries. Police said he was treated at the scene.
The victim told police that he was assaulted, reportedly by two male suspects.
He said the suspects threatened to shoot him but no gun was seen.
Officers conducted a search of the square.