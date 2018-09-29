

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police say a male was assaulted and threatened in Nathan Phillips Square during Nuit Blanche on Saturday night.

Police said they were called to the square sometime around 11:20 p.m. for a report of an altercation.

They arrived to find one male with injuries. Police said he was treated at the scene.

The victim told police that he was assaulted, reportedly by two male suspects.

He said the suspects threatened to shoot him but no gun was seen.

Officers conducted a search of the square.