The lowering of the Cherry Street bridge, which has been stuck in the vertical position for nearly a month now, has been delayed another day.

The passage over the Keating Channel is frequently lifted to allow marine traffic to pass underneath, but on Aug. 1 it suffered a mechanical failure while being raised.

Bridge engineers have been evaluating the complex problem for weeks now and the city announced on Wednesday plans to lower the bridge beginning at 12 p.m. However, later in the afternoon, city officials said that the broken bridge would be brought down on Thursday instead.

According to officials, the lowering of the bridge was originally delayed by a failed winch. When the replacement part arrived, the winds were no longer favourable.

The process will involve a crane and winch system and will take at least several hours. Depending on winds, engineers warn the lowering could take even longer.

Once back in horizontal position, the bridge will be locked in place and engineers will conduct safety inspections.

The 51-year-old bridge was set to be replaced in the next 18 months but the city has now determined that it will be fixed before it is replaced. The current bridge won’t be decommissioned until the new one is functional.





As one of the only entry points into the Port Lands, drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians have been frustrated with the significant detours required to bypass the bridge. Traffic is being rerouted down the Don Roadway, Carlaw Avenue, and Leslie Street.

The 72 Pape bus and 121 Fort-York-Esplanade bus are also being diverted.

The bridge is owned by the city but operated by Ports Toronto.

Municipal officials tell CTV News Toronto there are no cost estimates available yet on the complex fix.

The city initially projected the entire repair project to take a month; it is now hoping to re-open the bridge shortly after Labour Day.