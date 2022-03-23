Loose car seat found in vehicle involved in Milton crash, multiple charges laid: police

Halton police said they found a car seat was not secured in a vehicle that crashed in Milton on Wednesday but that the child was not injured.

An image from the crash published by police appears to show the car seat partially on its side and surrounded by airbags deployed inside the vehicle.

Another image taken from the outside appears to show the vehicle crashed into a house with the front-end of the car completely destroyed.

“Thankfully the young child was not injured.” police said in a tweet accompanying the images.

Multiple charges have been laid against the driver in connection with the incident. Police are reminding the public to make sure that children are properly secured in vehicles before driving.

The exact location and cause of the crash were not released by police.