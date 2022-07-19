Long-awaited YMCA opening next month in Toronto's east end

Long-awaited YMCA opening next month in Toronto's east end

The Steve & Sally Stavro Family YMCA at 907 Kingston Rd., just west of Victoria Park Avenue, is opening to the public on Monday, August 15. The Steve & Sally Stavro Family YMCA at 907 Kingston Rd., just west of Victoria Park Avenue, is opening to the public on Monday, August 15.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton