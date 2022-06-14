Lockdown lifted at Mississauga high school after student found with fake weapon
A Mississauga high school was temporarily in lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a student was spotted with a weapon which turned out to be fake, Peel Regional Police say.
At around 1:10 p.m., police responded to a weapons dangerous call at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School, near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Erin Mills Parkway.
Police say there were reports of a student walking down the hall with a weapon.
As a result, Gonzaga was placed in lockdown and nearby John Fraser Secondary School was placed under a hold and secure.
The student was located a short time later and police confirmed that the weapon they had was fake.
No threats or injuries were reported.
It is unknown if any charges will be laid.
An hour after the incident was reported, police tweeted that the lockdown and hold and secure were lifted at both schools.
Police say there is no further risk to public safety.
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a report says.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk: CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Montreal public health shifting vaccination plan as monkeypox cases grow to 126
With Montreal the 'epicentre' of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, and the case count continuing to grow, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites, public health officials said.
-
Four years after her baby died in a parked car, Montreal mother has a message
It's been almost four years since Anaīs Perlot got the call that shattered her life, and it's taken all this time for her to consider speaking publicly about it. But she hopes that doing so will save another baby from dying the same way her son did.
London
-
Firearm seized, plain-clothed officer threatened
Four London men are facing charges after a plain-clothed police officer was threatened and a firearm was seized on Monday.
-
London, Ont. residents secure critically ill 'Tiny Tim' a ticket to Canada after fleeing war-torn Syria
A seriously ill child battling a rare genetic condition which makes his skin extremely fragile, has been cleared to come to Canada.
-
London region to bake as Environment Canada issues heat warning
Summer officially arrives a week from Tuesday, and southern Ontario is getting an early preview of the heat and humidity, with Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit issuing a two-day heat warning.
Kitchener
-
Heat warnings issued for much of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much of the province, including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Norfolk and Simcoe. With the humidex, it could feel close to 40C.
-
Local woman founds initiative to give back after stay in Kitchener NICU
BiblioTake was created by Sharan Widsten, whose firstborn child spent 11 days in the NICU at Grand River Hospital.
-
Cambridge man says he was assaulted by group of men after being attacked by woman sleeping on front step
The bizarre incident was captured on video.
Northern Ontario
-
Timiskaming drug and alcohol committee looking for input.
The Timiskaming drug and alcohol strategy committee wants feedback from the public and drug and alcohol abuse in the community, and how it can address concerns.
-
Sudbury man 'fighting hard' to recover from workplace fall
CTV News has an update on the recovery of a 26-year-old Sudbury man who broke most of the bones in his body when the boom lift he was working on toppled to the ground.
-
Elliot Lake man busted for suspended licence, drugs
A 39-year-old Elliot Lake man -- known to police as being a suspended driver -- was busted with drugs and cash, including a pile of coins, during a traffic stop.
Ottawa
-
-
Storm cleanup enters new phase, but will take months to complete
City of Ottawa crews have collected debris from last month’s massive storm along more kilometres roadway than it takes to drive across Canada, officials said Tuesday.
-
OPP warn of cougar sighting north of Cornwall
Ontario Provincial Police are cautioning residents north of Cornwall that a cougar was spotted Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Impaired driving charges to be withdrawn in fatal vehicle-bike collision in Windsor
Impaired driving charges are being withdrawn after a fatal vehicle-bike crash in Windsor.
-
SUV driver taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
One person was taken to hospital after a crash between an SUV and a school bus in Windsor.
-
Temperatures expected to rise, Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
With temperatures expected to climb up to 35C Wednesday, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.
Barrie
-
Suspicious fire at airport in Springwater Township under investigation
Springwater Township firefighters battled a blaze overnight on Tuesday at the Executive Airport as multiple commercial trailers went up in flames.
-
Community vigil planned for alleged homicide victim in Collingwood
A community vigil for a Simcoe County woman found dead last week is being held Tuesday night in Collingwood.
-
OPP divers recover missing canoeist's body
OPP divers recovered the body of a missing canoeist Monday evening in Tiny Township following an extensive search throughout the day.
Atlantic
-
Inquiry hears Nova Scotians grieving the mass shooting are still seeking help
Two years after a man disguised as a Mountie killed 22 people in Nova Scotia, grieving people are still coming forward to get help from the province's victim services program, a government official told a public inquiry Tuesday.
-
Cape Breton police investigating suspicious death in Sydney Mines; man in custody
One man is in custody and another is dead after a suspected assault in Sydney Mines, N.S. Cape Breton Regional Police say a neighbour called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that a man with serious injuries was lying on the road on Beech Street.
-
'Terribly wrong': N.S. court overturns 2017 law that imposed labour contract on teachers
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a provincial law that imposed a labour contract on teachers was unconstitutional, five years after it was passed by the former Liberal government.
Calgary
-
Calgary storm downs trees, power lines and prompts power outages
Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, including strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
-
Stretch of Calgary's Memorial Drive closed due to flood concerns
The City of Calgary has closed a 14-block section of Memorial Drive to accommodate flood mitigation work.
-
High streamflow advisories remain in place in Foothills County amid rainy forecast
On Tuesday, officials with Foothills County issued an update on area flood watches, warnings and high streamflow advisories amid prolonged and significant rainfall in the area.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government wants to seize house of former coach accused of sexual assaults
The Manitoba government is seeking to seize the house of a former football coach who is accused of sexually abusing students.
-
-
3 firefighters taken to hospital after battling flames at North End home
The city said two firefighters were taken to hospital in stable condition, and a third was transported in unstable condition after a fire broke out in the 300 block of College Avenue.
Vancouver
-
$77M in federal funding to help Lytton, B.C., rebuild after wildfire
The federal government has announced $77 million in new funding to help rebuild a B.C. community that was devastated by a wildfire.
-
Scramble to protect homes along banks of swollen creek in Kelowna
Residents in one area of Kelowna, B.C., have been told to be ready to leave as a body of water swells due to recent rainfall.
-
Airbnb host banned from platform after guests stabbed inside Vancouver listing
A Vancouver Airbnb host has been removed from the short-term rental site after two guests were attacked inside a listing.
Edmonton
-
Here's how much rain has fallen, and what's still coming
Thirty to 50 mm of rain has fallen in Edmonton up to mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to the City of Edmonton’s open data Rainfall Totals.
-
Next UCP leader to be elected in October; candidates facing $150K entry fee
Alberta's United Conservative Party has announced a date and rules for its leadership contest.
-
Edmonton exploring options to protect trees on private land
The City of Edmonton is looking at options to protect trees located on private property.