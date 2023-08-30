Load of 5 million bees falls off truck near Toronto

Halton Regional Police spent hours Wednesday morning working to contain millions of bees that fell off of a truck onto the roadway in Burlington on Wednesday morning.

It appears a pickup truck hauling boxes of bees on a flatbed trailer lost its load on Guelph Line, north of Dundas Street.

Officers quickly responded, warning drivers to keep their windows closed when passing by.

Aerial footage of the scene showed people in white beekeeping suits placing dozens of crates back onto the trailer.

According to police, the pickup was transporting about five million bees.

“Thanks to the overwhelming response from beekeepers coming to help we expect the scene to be clear in approx. 30 (minutes),” police said in a post on social media on Wednesday morning.

“The majority of the bees have been safely collected and crates will be hauled away.”

Pedestrians have been cautioned to avoid the area altogether as a number of bees remain in the vicinity.

Police said they have left some crates in the area for the bees to return to.

"Do not approach or touch the crates being left behind for the bees. They will be collected once the bees have returned," police said in a tweet.

