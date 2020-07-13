TORONTO -- Toronto and Peel Region will move ahead to Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan on Friday.

The provincial government made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The two areas will officially enter Stage 3 at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Windsor-Essex will now be the only region in Ontario remaining in Stage.

The public health units moving to Stage 3:

  • Peel Public Health
  • Toronto Public Health
  • Algoma Public Health
  • Brant County Health Unit
  • Chatham-Kent Public Health
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit
  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
  • Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
  • Huron Perth Public Health
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
  • Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
  • Northwestern Health Unit
  • Ottawa Public Health
  • Peterborough Public Health
  • Porcupine Health Unit
  • Public Health Sudbury & Districts
  • Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit
  • Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Southwestern Public Health
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit
  • Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
  • York Region Public Health
  • Durham Region Health Department
  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Halton Region Public Health
  • Hamilton Public Health Services
  • Lambton Public Health
  • Niagara Region Public Health

The public health units not moving to Stage 3:

  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit