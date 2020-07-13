TORONTO -- Toronto and Peel Region will move ahead to Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan on Friday.

The provincial government made the announcement on Wednesday morning. The two areas will officially enter Stage 3 at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Windsor-Essex will now be the only region in Ontario remaining in Stage.

The public health units moving to Stage 3:

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

Algoma Public Health

Brant County Health Unit

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Leeds Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

York Region Public Health

Durham Region Health Department

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Region Public Health

Hamilton Public Health Services

Lambton Public Health

Niagara Region Public Health

The public health units not moving to Stage 3: