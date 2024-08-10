TORONTO
Toronto

    • Lifeline services resume after Canada-wide overnight outage

    Lifeline Canada's services are back online after an overnight outage that saw clients unable to place calls for assistance. Lifeline Canada's services are back online after an overnight outage that saw clients unable to place calls for assistance.
    Lifeline Canada's operations have returned to normal after an overnight outage that saw clients unable to place calls for assistance.

    The medical alarm service, which offers devices that can summon assistance at the press of a button, went down at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. It remained down for about 12 hours, returning just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

    In a statement to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for the company said its customers were notified of the outage on Saturday morning and were told to call 911 if they required assistance.

    “The safety and wellbeing of our subscribers is always a priority for our business and Lifeline employees,”  the spokesperson said. “We are focused on their needs and doing everything we can to support them right now.”

    The spokesperson said additional staffing has been called in for the weekend to support customers as calls resume.

    It is not immediately clear what caused the outage.

    

