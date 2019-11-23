It is “reigning” cats as both the film and stage versions of the production are coming to Toronto.

The latest trailer for the film version of the musical "Cats" was released last week and the production still has people scratching their heads.

On this week’s edition of “Let’s Talk Toronto,” CTV News Toronto’s Andria Case and Chum 104.5’s Ashley Greco debate the merits of the Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical now turned into a film.

"Cats" made its debut in Toronto 34 years ago and open at the Princess of Whales Theatre on Nov. 27.

Holidays in the city

Toronto’s ultimate holiday production, the Cavalcade of Lights, will begin on Nov. 30 at Nathan Phillips Square. Bring your skates and your dancing shoes and be prepared to “Ohh” and “Aww” at the lights and the fireworks.

‘Brainfreeze’ for mental health

Dozens of people will be taking the plunge on Dec. 1, running into the freezing water of Lake Ontario for a good cause benefitting jack.org, a charity that trains and empowers youth to revolutionize mental health.

Pack your courage and your bathing suit for “Brainfreeze” at Cherry Beach