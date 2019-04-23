Leafs eliminated from NHL playoffs with Game 7 loss
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, left, tries unsuccessfully to shoot past Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:44PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:47PM EDT
BOSTON -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated from the NHL playoffs.
Toronto lost to the Boston Bruins 5-1 in Game 7 of their first-round series.
With the Maple Leafs' exit there are no Canadian teams left in the NHL's post-season.
