During the height of the summer backyard barbecue season, the LCBO is warning its customers about a shortage effecting stores throughout the province.

The LCBO said it recently moved to a new warehouse management system – the automated technology that keeps track of inventory, stocks stores and fills wholesale orders – at their Durham Retail Service Centre.

“While the transition to the new system is progressing well, deliveries remain slightly behind schedule,” a statement from LCBO reads. “The LCBO is working diligently to ensure that we maintain daily replenishment orders to our stores and to our wholesale customers and that we get back to our regular operations as soon as possible.”

The shortage has led to customers taking to social media to complain about bare shelves in some stores.

Notices have been posted on store shelves in some LCBO locations telling customers to speak with an employee for recommendations on alternative products if the item they are looking to purchase is currently out of stock.