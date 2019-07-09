During the height of the summer backyard barbecue season, the LCBO is warning its customers about a shortage effecting stores throughout the province.

The LCBO said it recently moved to a new warehouse management system – the automated technology that keeps track of inventory, stocks stores and fills wholesale orders – at their Durham Retail Service Centre.

“While the transition to the new system is progressing well, deliveries remain slightly behind schedule,” a statement from LCBO reads. “The LCBO is working diligently to ensure that we maintain daily replenishment orders to our stores and to our wholesale customers and that we get back to our regular operations as soon as possible.”

The shortage has led to customers taking to social media to complain about bare shelves in some stores.

Whoa @LCBO. Walk into store with Vintages shopping list and not one product available. Shelves half empty. Get your act together. �� — Toronto Tess (@TorontoTess) July 6, 2019

All @LCBO stores in Kingston have been short on booze for a few weeks. Literally bare shelves throughout the stores. I found out today that the shortage originates with the Whitby warehouse. Agency Stores are not impacted because their stock comes from ottawa. #YGK #monopoly — Mikey Likes It (@michael20270505) July 5, 2019

Notices have been posted on store shelves in some LCBO locations telling customers to speak with an employee for recommendations on alternative products if the item they are looking to purchase is currently out of stock.