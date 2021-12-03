The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is advising Ontarians to start their holiday alcohol shopping early as ongoing global supply chain issues may cause shelves to be emptier than usual this year.

Shortages of certain alcohols and aluminum are just a few fallouts of a long line of supply chain issues across the country.

“We encourage customers to shop early this year for the best selection of gifts and holiday favourites, be flexible about choice, and take the opportunity to try something new if a particular brand or product favourite is not available,” an LCBO spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Toronto on Friday.

Champagne is one of a number of products that have been impacted more significantly by global supply shortages. However, the LCBO says they still have some brands on the shelves and that they expect more in the coming weeks.

“While we continue to experience global challenges in the supply of champagne and are anticipating some brands to be more available than others, at this time we are expecting more shipments to arrive in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

“Overall, champagne remains available at LCBO stores.”

The LCBO has provided some key dates and deadlines for home delivery, delivery to local stores and same-day pickups.

If you would like products delivered to your home, the LCBO is asking that customers place their orders online by Dec. 15 for delivery by or before Christmas Eve. For delivery to a local branch, they are asking customers to place their orders online by Dec. 12 for pickup by Dec. 24. For same-day pickup, orders must be placed at least three hours before closing on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

“We appreciate our customers’ continued patience as we navigate global supply issues facing the international beverage alcohol industry,” the company said.