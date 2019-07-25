

The Canadian Press





Toronto-raised YouTube sensation Lilly Singh has revealed the premiere date for her trailblazing late-night talk show.

In a new YouTube video, the 30-year-old who's known as "Superwoman" reveals "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" will premiere Sept. 16.

She also posted the date on her Instagram account along with a photo of herself wearing a pants suit and heels.

The Indian-Canadian actress-comedian-writer replaces Carson Daly's slot, making her the first woman of colour to host a daily late-night show on a major broadcast network.

The show will air on NBC and Global.

In a recent interview with The Canadian Press, Singh said she was trying to build a team for the show "that not only is super talented but is representative of the world."