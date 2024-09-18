Large, smoky fire breaks out at condo under construction in Toronto's east end

Firefighters are battling a large, smoky fire at a condominium under construction in Toronto's north Riverdale area.

The two-alarm blaze erupted at 9:30 a.m. at a mid-rise building at 800 Broadview Ave., just north of Danforth Avenue.

Toronto Fire Services said that crews encountered heavy fire and smoke from the roof area when they arrived at the scene.

They said that the main body of the fire has been knocked down and firefighters are getting a handle on it, however the fire is not yet under control and they are “actively” fighting the fire at this time.

A number of workers were on the roof of the building when the fire started, emergency responders said.

Toronto paramedics are now at scene and are reporting that there are no injuries.

More details to come.