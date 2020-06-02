TORONTO -- A large fire broke out in a townhouse complex in Toronto’s Corktown area on Tuesday.

Toronto firefighters said they were called the complex at 473 Queen Street East, near Sumach Street, sometime around 9 a.m. for a fire.

Large flames were seen by residents of nearby high rise buildings and smoke billowed and drifted toward the Don River.

District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 the blaze reached three alarms, with the fire extending into an adjacent completed unit.

He said firefighters searched the area and found no one inside.

“People should keep their windows closed in the area because there will be smoke for the foreseeable future.”

The blaze later grew to a four-alarm response.

It was brought under control by about 10:30 a.m.

Queen Street was closed between Parliament and River streets to give fire crews ample room.