

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Emergency crews are battling a large blaze in the Streetsville neighbourhood of Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the Tannery Street and Joymar Drive area of Streetsville at 7:05 p.m. for a report of a massive fire.

They say it appears to have originated in a building under construction.

Witnesses at the scene posted videos to social media where explosions could be heard.

Authorities do not have any information about possible injuries at this time.

Residents at the scene told CP24 the epicenter of the fire is a building under construction. It is next door to a seniors’ home.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the seniors’ home.

Police said they were evacuating all dwellings nearby and had transit buses on hand to shelter residents.

A pair of residents told CP24 they heard an explosion while sitting in an elevator in their condo building more than one kilometer from the scene.

More to come.