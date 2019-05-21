Construction season is on the horizon, but downtown drivers can expect the headaches to start on Thursday.

The replacement of a 142-year-old watermain on Bloor Street West, between Bathurst Street and Spadina Avenue, will reduce the stretch to one shared lane in each direction.

The closure is expected to last until December.

As part of the construction project, City of Toronto crews will create new green spaces and parkettes in the Bloor-Annex neighbourhood.

"Each parkette will feature pollinator planting, sustainable wood decking, bike parking, accent lighting, and custom site furnishings, including salvaged materials from the former Honest Ed's site," according to the city.

"Discarded quarried stone will be reclaimed and transformed into public art, which will pay homage to the site’s glacial past while forming new striations of local culture, ecology, and economy."

The Bloor Street Bike Lane Pilot Project, which was approved by council in May 2016, will also be made permanent. New raised cycle tracks separating the bike lane from car lanes will be installed where possible.

Construction will take place between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday or Sundays, as required.

“Efforts have been made to manage traffic in the area for the safety of workers, road users and residents,” the city explains on its website. “Road users should continue to obey all posted traffic signage.”

Rita Sharma, the owner of Priyas Boutique on Bloor Street West, said she’s concerned the summertime street closure will impact her business.

“I rely on foot traffic a lot,” she told CTV News Toronto. “80 to 85 per cent is foot traffic.”

Nearby at Curbside Cycle, manager Eric Kamphof is banking on a loyal customer base to help see the store through the eight-month roadwork.

“Is it something we’re looking forward to? No. Is it potentially harmful? It is,” he said.

However, he sees a silver lining to the lengthy closure.

“I mean, it would be nice to see better bike lanes on the street, especially ones that are a little more blocked off. You do see a lot of cars parking in current bike lanes.”

According to the city, work stations will be set up in the area on Tuesday but lane changes won't be put into place until Thursday.

With files from Toronto.CTVNews.ca's Rachael D'Amore