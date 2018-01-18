

The Canadian Press





SHERBROOKE, Que. - Jurors will deliberate for an eighth straight day today at the trial of three men charged with criminal negligence causing death in the Lac-Megantic railway disaster.

There was no news from the 12 jurors Wednesday, a day after they sent a letter to the judge telling him they were at an impasse.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas sent them back to work Tuesday, urging them to try once more to reach unanimous verdicts.

They are deciding the fate of Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre, who are charged in connection with the July 2013 tragedy in which 47 people were killed when a runaway train carrying crude oil derailed and exploded.

Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.

All three can be found guilty of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people, while jurors have the option of convicting Harding on one of two other charges: dangerous operation of railway equipment or dangerous operation of railway equipment causing death.