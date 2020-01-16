TORONTO -- A kindergarten student was left with serious injuries after a man allegedly came to a school playground north of Toronto and started randomly swinging a curtain rod, police say.

York Regional Police said they were called to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary School, located in East Gwillimbury, on Jan. 15 at around 1 p.m. after a man came onto the property holding a curtain rod.

Police allege the 30-year-old man, who lives with cognitive impairment, walked to the school property. The suspect allegedly hopped over a fenced playground where kindergarten students were on recess and began swinging the curtain rod, striking a five-year-old boy.

School staff and a Good Samaritan were able to remove the rod from the suspect and get the students back in the school, police said.

Police said the boy who was struck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man has since been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and common nuisance – endangering life.

Police said the suspect has been held in custody.