TORONTO -- Kim Campbell is admonishing female news anchors who wear sleeveless dresses on the air, calling the bare-armed attire "demeaning."

The former prime minister tweeted her displeasure, saying "bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas."

I am struck by how many women on television news wear sleeveless dresses- often when sitting with suited men. I have always felt it was demeaning to the women and this suggests that I am right. Bare arms undermine credibility and gravitas! https://t.co/plBRrrtqKV — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) February 13, 2018

She faced quick criticism and one tweeter pointed out that former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama frequently wore sleeveless dresses.

Campbell replied that she was specifically referring to female broadcasters.

She pointed to an essay by U.S. speaking coach Nick Morgan for back-up, who asserts in a blog post that "if you show up in front of us with skin exposed, we're going to think about your body."

He also takes issue with men who wear an "expensive, cool-looking casual T-shirt" for an important speech.

