Justin Bieber collaborates with Toronto Maple Leafs to create newest alternate team jersey

Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has collaborated with the Toronto Maple Leafs to create a new alternate jersey for the team ahead of the "Next Generation" game.

Designed in partnership with Adidas and the National Hockey League, the jersey is the first-ever reversible jersey in North American professional sports, the team says.

One side of the jersey is black and blue in colour and showcases the leaf crest on the front. It also has the Toronto skyline subtly woven into the bands on the arms.

The jersey can then be reversed to feature a Drew House inspired version with gold trim underneath, and elements of the Drew House motif inside the classic Maple Leaf logo, the team said in a press release said Tuesday.

Drew House is the 28-year-old singer's clothing label.

"My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater,” Bieber said in a press release on Tuesday. "I'm grateful to the Leafs for the chance to team up again to create something so authentic for the team and its fans.”

The Next Generation game, which will be held on Wednesday, is an annual team event where all fans come together to "share their passion with our next generation of Maple Leafs fans."

The annual celebration is marked with family-friendly programming and features youth participating in many areas of the game’s operation, including team introductions, game entertainment and broadcast roles, the team said.

The Next Gen uniform is the 15th alternate uniform worn by the Maple Leafs in club history. The Leafs are set to debut the jersey at Wednesday's game against the New Jersey Devils.

"This collaboration between the league, Maple Leafs, Adidas and Drew House is a natural evolution of hockey’s growing touchpoints among younger audiences," NHL Chief Brand Officer Brian Jennings said Tuesday. "The League proudly supports the Maple Leafs’ Next Gen jersey and any initiative that uses creativity and innovation to resonate with younger fans."