Jupiter will be at its brightest Monday. This is how to see it in Ontario.

This image provided by NASA shows a false color composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022. The planet's rings and some of its small satellites are visible along with background galaxies. (NASA via AP) This image provided by NASA shows a false color composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022. The planet's rings and some of its small satellites are visible along with background galaxies. (NASA via AP)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • 'Workload is huge, pay is low': Ontario education workers voting whether to strike

    Parent Stacy Loos fears what will happen in Ontario if education workers go on strike. “If his EA [educational assistant] is not with him, his whole day just kind of goes down the drain,” says Loos, referring to her son Emmett, 9, who has autism. Ontario education workers including librarians, custodians and administrative staff have started voting on whether to strike — and their union is recommending they vote yes.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton