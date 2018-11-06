

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A married couple who were formerly involved in the Canadian media industry have died following a reported car crash in Mexico.

Condolences poured in online Tuesday night for former Rogers executive Leslie Sole and his wife Terri Michael, a broadcaster.

According to social media posts by friends, the two were killed in a head-on collision near their home in the Cabo San Lucas area in Mexico.

“Leslie was a visionary, who passionately loved Canadian television and left an indelible mark on this industry, and on Rogers,” Rogers Media President Rick Brace said in a statement expressing condolences to the family. “Throughout his 25 years at Rogers, Leslie was a creative executive who never shied away from bold decisions and was the architect of pioneering stations such as OMNI Television.”

Mayor John Tory, who worked with Sole during his time at Rogers, posted a tweet expressing his condolences.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the deaths of Leslie Sole and Terri Michael,” Tory wrote. “Both were respected and loved in the broadcasting world. Honoured to work with Leslie for 20 years. He was a pioneer.”

According to Michael’s website, she worked at a number of Toronto radio stations, including CHFI as the co-host of Saturday Night Oldies, as a morning host on EZ Rock, and as a host on Q107 and CKFM.

Michael had continued to host a radio program from Mexico and had worked as a representative for the Los Cabos Tourism Board. The last posted episode of her show, a music program aimed at Boomers, was from Sunday.