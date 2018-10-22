

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





John Tory has been handed a second term by voters.

The CTV News Decision Desk declared his victory at 8:24 p.m.

Tory ran largely on the strength of his record over the last four years, billing himself as someone who will forge productive relationships with the other levels of government while continuing to “move the city forward after decades of inaction.”

On the campaign trail, he touted his success in obtaining $9 billion in transit funding from other levels of government and repeatedly asserted that he has done more to advance work on the relief subway line than any of his predecessors have over the past “30 years of talking.”

Tory’s main rival, Jennifer Keesmaat, entered the race at the 11th hour, in the wake of Premier Doug Ford’s abrupt decision to slash the size of city council nearly in half.

With the support of many of council’s left-leaning members, Keesmaat ran a progressive campaign centered around a few key ideas – tearing down the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway and replacing it with a “grand boulevard,” and building 100,000 affordable housing units over the next decade, partly through a rent-to-own program financed by a surtax on multi-million-dollar homes.

Polls did indicate that many of her proposals were popular with voters but she was never able to translate that into support and trailed Tory by 35 points in the final pre-election poll that was released by Dart Insight on Friday.

As she tried to cut into Tory’s double-digit lead over the last few months, Keesmaat often criticized Tory as “weak” and a “ditherer” and suggested that Toronto needs a mayor with a more ambitious vision for the city. But Tory brushed that criticism aside, pointing out that many of his key accomplishments were ones that Keesmaat spoke glowingly of while serving as chief planner. He also suggested that Keesmaat would look to “re-debate, rehash and restudy” some of the projects that he worked hard to advance over the last four years.

His comfortable victory means that he will now get a chance to see through, or at the least advance, much of his agenda.

In April, council voted to spend $1.46 billion to construct six new stations on GO lines, which will effectively form the basis of a dramatically scaled down version of Tory’s ‘SmartTrack’ plan from his successful 2014 campaign.

Work is also well underway on the relief subway line. The province recently green-lit the project following an environmental assessment but, its estimated $6.8 billion capital cost remains unfunded.

The Scarborough subway extension is also likely to be back before council in early 2019. It recently surpassed the 30 per cent design threshold and staff will soon report back on whether the estimated cost has risen beyond $3.35 billion.

In the interim, Tory could also have his hands full with governance matters.

He returns to a dramatically slimmed-down council that now has just 25 members instead of 44. That means that much of the structure of committees, community councils and city boards and agencies will likely have to be rewritten.

During the campaign, Keesmaat said that she would create new positions on community councils to ensure that residents continue to have a voice at city hall and Tory has indicated some willingness to consider that idea. He has also talked about expanding a pilot project for participatory budgeting as a way to further ensure that residents are heard, even with municipal wards that are now made up of more than 100,000 people.

The immediate future for Keesmaat is more unclear.

A few months before jumping into the mayoral race, she took a job with a consortium of developers that were behind a proposal to build 50,000 new affordable housing units in Toronto and Vancouver. She could return to that role or look for another in the private sector. A return to the political arena also can’t be discounted.

There were 35 people running for mayor including Tory and Keesmaat.

