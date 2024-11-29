John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC amid drone-spying scandal
In the end, John Herdman saw the writing on the wall and walked away from it.
Embroiled in the Paris Olympic drone-spying scandal that has already cost Canadian women's coach Bev Priestman her job, Herdman resigned Friday as coach of Toronto FC.
With the scandal not going away, Herdman opted to step aside rather than have the matter around his neck like an albatross.
Canada Soccer announced July 31 that it had retained Sonia Regenbogen from the law firm of Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark to handle the review of the Olympic incident "and subsequently, any related matters of a historic nature."
A former Canada women's and men's coach, Herdman has been linked to a culture of spying within Canada Soccer. The fact that he did not speak to Regenbogen added fuel to the fire when the report finally came out.
Herdman declined to publicly address such allegations, citing the "integrity of the investigation." But he maintained his record was clean at the Olympics and World Cups.
"I can again clarify that at a FIFA World Cup, pinnacle event, Olympic Games, at a Youth World Cup, those activities have not been undertaken," he said in July. "And I've got nothing else to say on that matter."
No reason for the resignation was given in the four-paragraph release by TFC.
“Personally, I have made the difficult decision that it’s the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future,” Herdman said in the statement. “It has been an honour to wear the Toronto FC crest and contribute to the growth of the club.
"Working with this dedicated group of players and staff has been a true privilege. I want to thank (president and chief executive officer) Keith Pelley and MLSE ownership for the opportunity, and I also want to thank the incredible fans for the support they’ve shown me both on and off the pitch. I wish the organization success going forward, and I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”
It is understood the decision to leave was Herdman's alone. Neither he nor MLSE offered further comment Friday.
In walking away from TFC, Herdman may have negated the need for further investigation into any past misdeeds. If he is not coaching in Canada, Canada Soccer can look ahead.
According to Canada Soccer's Disciplinary Code, sanctions available to a discipline hearing committee range from a written notice of admonishment to a lifetime suspension.
"We will evaluate the appropriate course of action and determine the next steps to take in this matter," Canada Soccer said in a statement.
Herdman can continue coaching, albeit likely not in Canada.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment avoids a messy scandal that could have lasted for months. And with Herdman gone, it can look to an established MLS coach like Jim Curtin as a replacement.
Curtin was fired earlier this month after 10 impressive years at the helm of the Philadelphia Union. Despite a poor 9-15-10 season this season — tied on points with d 11-19-4 Toronto — Curtin has shown both an ability to develop young talent and work within a limited budget.
The first is sorely needed at TFC and the second, thanks to MLSE's largesse, is not an issue.
The ripple effect of the drone-spying has been wide-ranging.
Canada Soccer has said Priestman will not be returning. Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi are currently serving one-year suspensions from FIFA, with Lombardi having already resigned his Canada Soccer position
A FIFA Appeals Committee ruling this summer also put Herdman at Ground Zero within Canada Soccer for spying on rival teams.
"Canada is investigating the history of this matter, but we suspect that the practice of using a drone stems back to John Herdman when he was the head coach of the women's national team. In other words, this was a practice started by one person — John Herdman — and continued by Bev Priestman," Canada Soccer said, according to the FIFA document.
In another email, provided to FIFA by Canada Soccer, Priestman — once an assistant coach under Herdman. — suggested the practice was commonplace in both the men's and women's teams.
And likely commonplace elsewhere. Canada just got caught with the eyes of the world on the Olympics
Herdman switched from the Canadian women to the men in January 2018, leading the men to the World Cup in 2022 for the first time since 1986. He had taken over the Canadian women in 2011, leading them to bronze medals in London in 2012 and Rio in 2016,
Herdman was in charge of TFC for the final two games of the 2023 season when Toronto finished bottom of the league at 4-20-10.
There was some improvement this season but Toronto missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year at 11-19-4 in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
Herdman bled for the cause, leaving his family in B.C. and putting in long hours at TFC.
"I've never seen a work ethic like (his) … He's a machine," captain Jonathan Osorio said of Herdman.
"He cares," he added. "We need people that care."
Herdman was a refreshing change after Bob Bradley. He made a daily point of shaking the hands of observers at training and wore his heart on his sleeves after losses.
Osorio and Herdman both took time to speak to disgruntled fans in the south stand of BMO Field after recent losses.
Herdman inherited a team whose stars — Italian's Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi — were not his hires. He waited patiently for GM Jason Hernandez to untangle past contract snafus but now won't get to reap the rewards
"On behalf of the entire organization, I thank John for his commitment to Toronto FC and for the important strides for the club during his time as head coach,” Pelley said in the statement. “John’s passion for the game and dedication is evident to all those he has worked with and we wish him and his family the very best. The organization will begin the search for Toronto FC’s next head coach immediately.”
Herdman's departure comes seven years to the day that Toronto celebrated winning the Eastern Conference final with a 1-0 victory over Columbus in the second leg of their playoff series.
Toronto went on to win the MLS Cup that year with a 2-0 win over Seattle and returned to the final in 2019, losing 3-1 to the Sounders.
After falling to expansion Nashville at the first playoff hurdle in 2020, the club has gone a combined 30-75-31 in league play in missing the playoffs the last four seasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Feds announce $758 million in funding for new Line 2 TTC subway trains
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
W5 Investigates 'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats and demeaning language toward women after U.S. election
An emboldened “manosphere” has seized on Republican Donald Trump ’s presidential win to justify misogynistic derision and threats online.
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination
A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.
Montreal
-
Buying a home? Here's everything you need to know about Quebec's 'welcome' tax
Anyone who has bought a home in Quebec knows the rollercoaster high of making that big, life-changing purchase – and the sudden crash that occurs when the welcome tax bill comes in the mail, alongside its 30-day payment deadline.
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
SPVM investigating stabbing at homeless encampment in Southwest borough
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 44-year-old man was stabbed late on Friday in the city’s Southwest borough.
Ottawa
-
New plan in the making to free cargo ship stuck in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A new plan to free the Tim S. Dool, a large cargo ship that ran aground on a shoal along the St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. on Saturday is expected to be finalized early next week.
-
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
-
Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! You may see an increased number of Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend, warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Family of Guelph, Ont. man killed in B.C. crash pushing for case review
The family of a Guelph, Ont. man who was killed in a car crash in British Columbia is pushing for a review of the case, after learning about the charge that a driver involved is now facing.
-
Region of Waterloo considers reducing, and even cutting, some services to keep tax increase down
The Region of Waterloo is considering reducing or eliminating some services in an effort to lower the potential 2025 tax increase.
London
-
Collision closes Wellington Road northbound
A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.
-
London considers opening up more land for residential development in city’s rural areas
In the midst of a housing crisis, city council will consider expanding the areas where residential development is permitted by adjusting a boundary line in place to stop urban sprawl.
-
Parts of region bracing for up to one metre of snow this weekend
It’s a day for digging in Bruce County. School buses across Bruce and Grey counties were cancelled Friday due to snowsqualls that dumped as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region overnight.
Windsor
-
Firearms offender arrested in Windsor after violating conditions of release
Just a month after being released from jail on firearm related charges, a Windsor man has been arrested once more.
-
Windsor Spitfires outshoot Guelph on the road, but can't secure a win
An uphill battle for the visitors, they outshot Guelph 43-27 but just couldn’t get it in the net, losing the game 6-2.
-
Windsor MP expresses relief nuclear waste site will go north to Ignace
A planned nuclear waste storage facility won’t be coming to southern Ontario and that is reason to rejoice for Brian Masse, the Windsor West MP and NDP Great Lakes critic.
Barrie
-
OPP search for missing woman
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Orillia Friday morning.
-
Structure fire in Tottenham
Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Tottenham.
-
Man airlifted with critical injuries after Haliburton crash
One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision in Haliburton on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
True North officially buys Portage Place Mall
True North Real Estate Development (TNRED) has officially purchased Portage Place Mall.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, temperatures could feel like -40
Much of southwestern Manitoba is under an extreme cold warning as the wind chill could make temperatures feel close to minus 40.
-
'Very alarming:' Online scams spike during the holidays
Shoppers are out looking for the best deals on gifts for their loved ones. However, the RCMP and the Better Business Bureau are warning people that the deals they’re seeing online might be too good to be true.
Atlantic
-
Man charged after Halifax high school placed in hold and secure
A man has been charged after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.
-
Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School
Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.
-
New book puts the lens on historic N.S. filmmaker Margaret Perry
A Nova Scotia artist known as one of Canada’s most prolific early filmmakers is having the focus put on her story.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Edmonton
-
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores in OT to lift Oilers to 4-3 win over Utah
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 1:18 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Friday night.
-
Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic
An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.
-
Lights, markets and parades: Here's what's happening in and around Edmonton this weekend
The holiday magic never stops in Edmonton and the city, and surrounding communities, has plenty happening to keep people busy this weekend.
Calgary
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
Cautious optimism? Alberta energy sector prepping for a turbulent 2025
Energy sector leaders say they're happy with how 2024 went but fear the stretch of good fortune could end in 2025.
-
1 person in serious condition following southeast Calgary stabbing, suspect in police custody
A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in southeast Calgary on Friday.
Regina
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
-
Sask. NDP says Scott Moe, staff stayed in Toronto hotel at rate over $800 per night
The Saskatchewan NDP says Premier Scott Moe and three Saskatchewan Party staff members stayed at a hotel in Toronto last June that cost each of them $818.74 per night for a three-night stay.
-
Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
-
'A huge value addition': Sask. scientists develop way to make canola meal more profitable
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are looking at making the canola crop more profitable.
Vancouver
-
Students push for AEDs at Vancouver schools following friend's death
Following the tragic death of their friend, a group of students is pushing for automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be installed in all Vancouver schools.
-
Health authority apologizes after hospital sends blind senior to Downtown Eastside shelter
The Fraser Health authority has issued an apology after 86-year-old Gwendalyn Deraspe was released on Tuesday from Ridge Meadows hospital and sent in a cab by staff to live at a Downtown Eastside women’s shelter.
-
Calgary man claims B.C. trucking company compromised his safety
A Calgary man says a B.C. trucking company did not not listen to his safety concerns during a recent shift.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.