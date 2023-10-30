Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
The visits come on the heels of a tense season for migrant farmers in Canada’s temporary foreign worker program and shortly after a group of workers in Brantford, Ont. penned the open letter published on Justice for Migrant Workers’ website.
The letter did not identify the farm, but an advocate for Justice for Migrant Workers confirmed the farmers who wrote the letter worked at Komienski Farms.
“These bosses, they think of Jamaicans overall, they think of us as some type of a slave, the way they talk to us, the way they greet us,” a 32-year-old Jamaican worker involved in the letter, who CTV News Toronto will call Alex, said while speaking from Komienski Farms.
“I don't want to say they are racist, but I do think it sometimes,” he said.
The farm has not responded to CTV News Toronto’s repeated requests for comment.
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault’s spokesperson said, in a statement issued on Wednesday, the government is working to ensure temporary foreign workers are safe, and treated with respect and dignity.
“But we know that is not always the case,” they said.
BATHROOM BREAKS AND BED BUGS
Jamaica Labour Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. travelled to more than 10 farms in Ontario last week, beginning with Komienski Farms – pinpointing “notable locations” from prior reports – and visiting Queen’s Park on Thursday. In a subsequent video, he vocalized his commitment to the rights and working conditions of Jamaican migrant farmers.
“I just want to make sure that this month the issue is resolved. Because we are all imperfect, but we are working to improve,” the minister said.
The letter, released on Oct. 18 in conjunction with the Canada-Caribbean Community summit in Ottawa, described bunkhouses infested with bed bugs and constraints on bathroom breaks, claiming these issues are not new. Open letters published in previous years, such as in Aug. 2022, have equated the program to "systematic slavery" in Canada.
CTV News Toronto spoke directly to two of the farmers involved in crafting the recent document.
Jamaica Minister of Labour Pearnel Charles Jr. visits Queen's Park in Toronto (Credit:pcharlesjr).
Junior, a 36-year-old Jamaican who has been farming vegetables in southwestern Ontario for eight years, said this is the year he decided to take a stand.
“We say enough is enough. We can’t take this anymore,” he said.
He said this season, he’s been denied a bathroom break while out in the field or in the packing house and told it’s “company policy” to wait until an official break. But at times, Junior said he doesn’t even have time to go to the bathroom during his break because of the time it takes to transition from field to field.
Alex voiced the identical issue. “The first time, I didn't do anything, but the last time, I punched out and stopped working,” he said.
“But I know with me doing that … there won’t be any requests for me,” he said, referring to the hiring process that selects farmers from Mexico, Jamaica and other Caribbean countries.
Alex has been working in Brantford since March, most recently harvesting squash and sweet peppers for the fall season. Since he arrived, his bunkhouse has been infested with bedbugs, he said.
Jamaica Labour Minister Pearnel Charles Jr. posts a video visiting farmworkers in Ontario (Credit: pcharlesjr). “When we just got here, we found one [bed bug], and then we spoke to them about it and [they] gave [us] spray and powders and removed a few bunk beds,” Alex said, showing a red, irritated bite on his skin in a photo to CTV News Toronto.
He said the employer finally brought someone to treat the bedbugs, only after Service Canada paid a visit to the farm, but the bugs came back.
‘PAY THE PRICE’
In response to the open letter, the spokesperson for Canada’s Ministry of Labour pointed to Boissonnault’s Oct. 5. Senate committee comments in which he warned bad actors that he will “find them and they will pay the price” if they mistreat or abuse migrant workers.
As the season nears its end for many temporary foreign farmers, Junior and Alex said they fear the financial ramifications their families could face if it is their last. “The farm has a tendency to not ask you back when you speak out at work,” Junior said. According to the workers, a fellow farmer who spoke out about work conditions to an official with the Ministry of Employment and Social Development last year was not called back.
In the open letter, they write: “We have left our children, spouses, parents, siblings, friends and other loved ones to come here.”
“We came to this country to get better – we came for more than this low-paying job. We should have the ability to work in a place that treats us with respect. We are no different than the generations of migrant workers that came before us.”
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel deepens military assault in the northern Gaza Strip
Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
Indigenous group wants Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose 2018 Juno over ancestry doubts
A group of Indigenous women is calling for Buffy Sainte-Marie to lose her Juno Award for Indigenous album of the year, after a CBC story raised doubts about the singer's ancestry.
Growing number of Canadians believe immigration levels too high: survey
According to the latest Focus Canada public research survey conducted by the Environics Institute, a growing proportion of Canadians is sharing the belief that the current rate of immigration to Canada is too high, citing concerns about how newcomers might impact the availability of affordable housing.
Fixing the housing crisis requires more buy-in from private sector, CMHC head tells MPs
Achieving housing affordability is an 'all-hands-on-deck' effort that will require more buy-in from the private sector, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says.
Wickenheiser calls for neck protection at 'every level' after Johnson's death
Hayley Wickenheiser is calling for mandated neck protection at 'every level in hockey' after former NHL player Adam Johnson died from a cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
Federal Court dismisses applications against Trudeau's 2020 firearms ban
The Federal Court today dismissed a legal challenge to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's May 2020 regulations banning some 1,500 styles of firearms.
Smoke's Poutinerie founder, CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50
Smoke's Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.
Montreal
-
REM service disrupted by 'technical problems'
Montreal's new light-rail network is experiencing 'technical problems' during the afternoon rush hour as some passengers are reporting on social media that they have been stuck on the train for close to an hour.
-
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
-
Canada to deport Montreal man facing death sentence in Egypt
An Egyptian refugee claimant in Montreal says the Canadian government is deporting him to face a death sentence at the hands of the Egyptian legal system.
London
-
Juror released from Veltman trial for COVID diagnosis
The jury hearing the case against Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is now down to 13 members after a juror was released from Windsor’s Superior Court Monday morning.
-
15-year-old girl among those charged with drug trafficking: London police
A teen girl is among three people facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine was seized during the execution of a search warrant over the weekend in west London.
-
London police investigating two separate weekend shooting incidents
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying potential suspects after two separate shooting incidents were reported in the east and west ends of the city over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Another Christmas market affected after organizer loses vendor deposits to gambling
A second holiday market in Waterloo Region has been impacted after the organizer lost vendor deposits through gambling.
-
What do local international students think of Canada's new plan to protect them from fraud?
Hasah Rehman, an international student at Conestoga College, says foreign students have to be extra careful when planning to move to another country.
-
Brantford police investigating assaults, seek suspect information from public
Brantford police are appealing for information after two people were assaulted Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ont. First Nation 'alerted' to 22 areas of potential historic remains
A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human remains may be buried at the site of a former residential school.
-
Northern Ont.’s popular Thornloe Cheese closing effectively immediately
The owners of Thornloe Cheese, based in Temiskaming Valley, have permanently closed both its manufacturing and retail store.
-
No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.
The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.
Ottawa
-
Power restored to Ottawa Hospital General Campus, but ER remains closed
The Ottawa Hospital says power has been fully restored to the General Campus after a transformer fire on Friday, but the emergency department is still closed.
-
City of Ottawa will need to choose: new dump or new incinerator to meet garbage needs
City staff say a new landfill or alternate technology, such as an incinerator, will be required to manage Ottawa's future garbage needs.
-
Gatineau, Que. teen accused of stealing running car with sleeping child inside
Ottawa police say a 16-year-old from Gatineau, Que. is facing charges after a car with a sleeping child in the back seat was stolen from a parking lot on Carling Avenue.
Windsor
-
Two people charged more than one year after infant's death
Two people have been charged with manslaughter and failure to provide the necessities of life about one year after the death of an infant in Windsor.
-
Stolen truck used to smash into drive-up ATM machine, police say
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly used a stolen truck to crash through a drive-up ATM machine.
-
Police promised witness protection for identifying shooter in Windsor murder: former co-accused testimony
After walking back on her original story, a witness in a murder trial relating to a downtown shooting five years ago returned to the stand saying she thought she would be offered ‘a deal’ to identify the accused.
Barrie
-
Crown presents text messages sent by woman accused in 2018 deadly hit-and-run
The Crown wrapped its case on Monday by presenting a series of calls and text messages made by the woman accused of a hit-and-run that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek over five years ago.
-
New school opening in Barrie for children with autism the first-of-its-kind in Northern Ontario
A private school specializing in supporting children on the autism spectrum is expanding operations with a new facility in central Barrie, and becoming the only school of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Here's what should and shouldn't go in your green bin
Residents in the City of Barrie are encouraged to utilize their organics bin to reduce the amount of waste headed to the landfill, but do you know what can and can't disposed of in the green container?
Atlantic
-
N.S. police arrest man allegedly involved in hit and run, cancel emergency alert
Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on Monday.
-
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
-
Special weather statement issued across the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
Here's how Alberta plans to approach energy costs, transition
Energy was a major theme in Alberta's throne speech as the governing United Conservative Party acknowledged the high cost of electricity while signalling strategies it will pursue to improve affordability and modernize the province's power grid.
-
Alberta raises Crown agency's loan guarantee capacity, cites economic reconciliation
Alberta's premier has announced the government is expanding the loan guarantee capacity of the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp.
-
Calgary doctor to study long-term implications of E. coli infections amid daycare outbreak
A University of Calgary doctor is looking to shed some light on the long-term implications of shiga toxin-producing E. coli, focusing on those with milder infections.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man sentenced in 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of woman
A Manitoba man convicted in a 'puzzling and disturbing' murder of a 20-year-old woman who had been out with friends the night she was fatally shot has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.
-
Manitoba has second-lowest number of doctors per capita in Canada: report
A new report finds Manitoba has the second-lowest number of doctors per capita in the country, with additional data showing the province has a ‘significant’ retention risk for the majority of its remaining physician population.
-
City tallying up more costs of landfill blockades
The city is tallying up further costs caused by several blockades at Brady Landfill.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Small plane crashes, catches fire in Surrey
A small plane crashed in a park in Surrey Monday afternoon, injuring the pilot.
-
B.C. Mountie accused of abusing trust to pursue women pleads guilty to 3 charges
A Surrey RCMP officer who was accused of using his position to pursue "intimate relationships with women" has pleaded guilty to three of the 15 crimes with which he was charged.
-
Condition of woman who was critically injured by Tesla crashing into restaurant has 'greatly improved': Richmond RCMP
Impairment has been ruled out in a case where a new driver in a Tesla crashed through the window of a Richmond restaurant, critically injuring a woman inside.
Edmonton
-
Alberta legislature resumes with promise of referendum on new taxes
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
-
Man found dead in burning truck identified, new surveillance video released
The man who was found dead in a burning truck in northeast Edmonton in August has been identified.
-
'Pandemic pet phenomenon' one explanation for surge in Edmonton dog attacks
The rise in pets purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic correlates with a dramatic annual increase in the number of dog attacks in the city, say local pet experts.