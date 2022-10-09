'It's time': Maple Leafs know they're running out of chances for playoff breakthrough
Kyle Dubas didn't just double down.
The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager pushed his chips all-in -- a decision that could go a long way in defining his tenure in the pressure-packed role he's occupied since the spring of 2018.
Dubas once again resisted any potential off-season urge to blow up the core of his highly skilled yet playoff-success-starved roster following another first-round exit last May.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto, in truth, showed better than in past post-season failures. The result -- a razor-thin, seven-game loss to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning -- was the same, but the feeling was the Leafs were on the right track and deserved a chance to run it back.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2022-23 campaign, however, Dubas might not have the chance to make a similar decision if a group he's backed unconditionally is once again unable to deliver.
So where does that belief come from?
"Being around the group every day," the 36-year-old executive said at the start of training camp. "When the group was younger, I think you're trying to establish yourself. Now they're trying to prove together that they can win.
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas speaks to the media after being eliminated in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs during a press conference in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
"I don't expect people to hear that and believe it. They're going to want us to show it, and that's 100 per cent acceptable. But I see what the group is about every day."
That optimism is well-founded -- at least on paper and when examining regular-season results.
The playoffs have been another story.
A team led by reigning Hart Trophy winner and 60-goal man Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander has failed to advance to the second round in six consecutive seasons dating back to the club's return to playoff action in 2016-17.
On the flip side, Toronto has also fallen to a team that went onto make the Stanley Cup final three of the last four seasons (Boston in 2019, Montreal in 2021 and Tampa in 2022) since future captain John Tavares signed in the summer of 2018.
The Leafs last moved on in the playoffs in 2004 -- before the NHL instituted a salary cap and before Twitter existed -- and owns the league's longest Stanley Cup drought dating back to 1967.
"It's gonna be a narrative," Matthews, the two-time defending Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL goal leader, said of past post-season stumbles. "We can only control what we can control."
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the challenge ahead is clear for a team eyeing a division title for the first time in a normal season since 1999-00.
"We certainly embrace that," he said. "An incredible opportunity for us to continue to grow as a team and take that head on."
"We're not going to give up," defenceman Morgan Rielly added. "We're not going to quit on this process."
Fellow blue-liner Jake Muzzin, who won the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014, said "it's time" to repay the faith Dubas has shown.
"We have a good opportunity," he said. "You want to take advantage of it."
To a man, the players know their GM has placed his neck on the line.
"He's put the belief in us and kept the team together," Nylander said. "He's basically put everything down on us to succeed."
CAN MATTHEWS PUSH PAST 60?
In 2021-22, Toronto's best player became the first NHLer to reach 60 goals in a season since Steven Stamkos a decade ago.
Matthews, who has two years left on his contract and can sign an extension next summer, is loath to discuss statistical aims. But 65 goals -- Alex Ovechkin in 2007-08 is the last player to hit that mark -- could be attainable if the 25-year-old can stay in the lineup.
His 60 goals last season came despite missing 10 games to injury and suspension.
"I don't think you ever know what to expect," Rielly said of Matthews. "I would expect nothing other than a great season and a really motivated individual who's one of the best players -- one of the best athletes -- in the world."
Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews, left, celebrates with teammate Mitchell Marner (16) after scoring past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
CREASE QUESTION MARK
The Leafs went about a major renovation to their goaltending department, waving goodbye to starter Jack Campbell and the underperforming Petr Mrazek.
Stepping into the spotlight are replacements with chips on their shoulders in Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov.
A two-time Cup winner with Pittsburgh, Murray experienced a miserable last two seasons with Ottawa, while Samsonov -- a 2015 first-round pick -- was cut loose by Washington.
"A new opportunity," Matthews said of Toronto's new crease duo. "Two guys that feel like they have a lot to prove."
SCHEDULE WATCH
The Battle of Ontario has sat mostly dormant since the mid-2000s.
But with the Ottawa Senators coming out of their rebuild and the Leafs among the Atlantic Division's big hitters, the provincial rivalry could once again heat up beginning Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.
Another date circled is the March 11 return to Toronto for Campbell, who signed with the Edmonton Oilers in free agency. The Leafs also face their former teammate March 1 in the Alberta capital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Two children killed in Hamilton, Ont., ATV accident
Two children have died following an ATV accident in Hamilton, Ont.
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
Genetics matter less the older you get: Study
A new study suggests that your genetics become less important as you get older, adding to research surrounding how our genetics affect how we age.
'Get lost': Female students cry out as Iran's president visits university
Female students in chanted 'get lost' in a video shared on social media as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Alzahra University on Saturday and condemned protesters enraged by the death of a young woman in custody.
Putin faces more grim choices after blast hits his prized Crimea bridge
An explosion that severely damaged parts of the road and rail bridge between annexed Crimea and the Russian mainland early Saturday seems designed to play into President Vladimir Putin's current talent for making bad decisions.
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Montreal
-
Suspect arrested in the case of the armed assault near Esterel resort
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested on Sunday a 53-year-old man suspected of the armed assault that left one person injured on Friday in the municipality of Esterel, in the Laurentians.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigating death of man who fled police hours after stop
Quebec's police watchdog says it has opened an investigation after a man died several hours after being stopped by police for impaired driving.
-
Outremont the latest Montreal-area borough to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
Montreal's Outremont borough became the latest district on the island to enact a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, joining the growing number of jurisdictions with partial or full bans on the landscaping machine.
London
-
First-degree murder charge laid in connection to missing Sarnia, Ont. woman’s death
A man from Sarnia has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was previously reported missing earlier this week, Sarnia police say.
-
What’s open and what’s closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday
As Londoners prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and spend time with loved ones, municipal services and most local retailers are also getting ready to close their doors for the statutory holiday. Thanksgiving falls on Oct. 10 this year, so here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed this holiday Monday in London.
-
Dramatic downtown London arrest caught on video
A dramatic police takedown in downtown London, Ont. Friday afternoon rattled the nerves of some onlookers. Citizen video submitted to CTV News London appears to show three police officers attempting to negotiate with a man holding a knife at Richmond and Dundas streets.
Kitchener
-
New diabetes monitor detects glucose levels using breath
A next-generation diabetes monitor that analyses breath might soon mean no more needle pricks to check blood sugar levels.
-
Police charge 22-year-old driver after vehicle strikes Waterloo home
Waterloo regional police have charged a driver after a car crashed into a home in Waterloo.
-
Laurier looks for talented Indigenous artists to create a cultural mural
The Wilfrid Laurier University Library is seeking an Indigenous artist or artist group to use a designated area on its southwest outside brick walls as an open-air canvas.
Northern Ontario
-
Cruise ship industry basking in banner year for Great Lakes
Analysts say it was a banner year for the cruise ship industry in the Great Lakes, which saw more tourists come to northeastern Ontario than ever before. Those numbers are expected to grow in the coming years as foreign visitors look to experience what the area has to offer.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Sudbury fire crews were busy with a house fire Sunday morning
There was a significant house fire on Copper Street, in Greater Sudbury, Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
More than 26,000 voters turned out to advance polls in Ottawa Friday
Elections Ottawa says more than 26,000 voters turned out to advance polls on Friday in Ottawa’s municipal election.
-
14 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this month.
-
Seven displaced by fire in Aylmer, Que. caused by cigarette
Seven people have been displaced in after a fire spread through a duplex in the Aylmer sector that firefighters say was caused by a cigarette.
Windsor
-
Homicide investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a man died from his injuries following an altercation with another man on Friday afternoon.
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
‘Wildly popular’ voting option returns to Windsor, Ont.
There’s still time on Sunday for you to cast a vote from the safety and warmth of your car. After more than a year of planning, the city has opened drive-thru voting lanes for casting a ballot in the upcoming municipal election.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Ukrainian community celebrates opening of new cultural centre
The new Ukrainian Canadian Cultural Centre, officially opened Saturday, features 20 apartments expected to house roughly 50 Ukrainian refugees throughout the winter.
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
New program in Orillia looks to launch the careers of women in business
Starting a business can be challenging, but a new program in Orillia hopes to change that while simultaneously creating more opportunities for women in business.
Atlantic
-
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
-
Halifax man arrested after allegedly assaulting paramedic: HRP
Police in Halifax are investigating an assault on a paramedic at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital Emergency Department on Friday.
Calgary
-
Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire
A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
Suspect sought after teen girls attacked in Lethbridge Safeway parking lot
Two teen girls in Lethbridge were attacked with scissors late last week, resulting in one losing a chunk of hair.
-
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Winnipeg
-
No new mayor, only one new candidate: how Steinbach's municipal election is shaping up
Steinbach's mayor is returning for a second term after being acclaimed with no challengers, and there's not much change on the horizon for the rest of city council, where seven candidates are vying for six seats.
-
Griffins women's hockey retires Jordyn Reimer's jersey
Among the championship banners for Grant MacEwan University's hockey teams is the banner showing Jordyn Reimer's number.
-
Blue Bombers wrap up first by blitzing Elks 48-11
If anyone had told Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie Dalton Schoen he'd be leading the CFL in receiving yards and touchdowns this season, he wouldn't have believed them.
Vancouver
-
16 more high temperature records set in B.C. Saturday
Sixteen B.C. communities saw their hottest Oct. 8 on record Saturday, continuing the trend of unseasonably warm and dry weather that has marked fall in the province so far this year.
-
Fight or flight: Communities on edge of climate catastrophe face choice
The idea of relocating his community isn't one that Arnie Lampreau of the Shackan Indian Band in British Columbia's Nicola Valley thought he'd be considering when he was elected chief early last year.
-
Climate adaptation: Experts say retreat from flood risk is 'critical option'
All climate disasters are not created equal and the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction recommends retreat in the face of only one type of threat.
Edmonton
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with cranial bruise, no word on return to play
Canadian star Alphonso Davies suffered a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
-
ASIRT directed to review St. Albert RCMP arrest of teen with autism
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will now investigate the RCMP arrest of an autistic teen in St. Albert this week.