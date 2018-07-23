

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Witnesses to Sunday night’s carnage in Toronto’s Greektown say the sound of gunshots brought chaos to an otherwise normal summer night in the popular neigihbourhood.

Gunfire erupted on Danforth Avenue, the heart of Toronto’s Greektown, at around 10 p.m., sending citizens in the busy neighbourhood scrambling for safety.

Toronto police later confirmed that two people had died and 12 others were wounded. One of the injured is said to be a young girl.

The gunman, police said, was engaged in a shooting with officers and later found dead on Danforth Avenue.

The east Toronto neighbourhood is dotted with popular shops and restaurants and is home to renewed food festival, Taste of the Danforth. The warm July evening had helped fill the restaurant patios and dining rooms on Sunday.

When the sound of gunshots cut through the otherwise normal summer night, witnesses expressed disbelief and initially presumed the noise was firecrackers.

Some reported hearing as many as 20 shots.

One witness said it wasn’t until he saw the glass of a coffee shop shatter that he realized what was happening.

“He pulled out a black handgun and started shooting through the window just as we were passing him,” one witness said. “It was just one shooter that I saw and he would just zig-sag across the street whenever he saw people he would head for a group and start shooting some easy targets.”

Andrew Mantzios told CP24 that he was standing about 10 or 15 feet away from the shooter while he was firing. He said he watched the gunman shoot a woman twice “point blank.”

“(He had) long hair, a black hat and a dark shit with long sleeves rolled up,” he said. “He was skinny but he had this horrible look in his face.”

Panic set in at the Demetres Danforth when the gunman reportedly aimed into the busy restaurant.

Diana, a waitress working at the time, told CP24 that she was serving a family of four when the restaurant was hit. She said ran into the basement when she heard people yelling and crying.

When she felt it was safe to return to the dining room, Diana said she saw the same family huddled around a girl who was lying on the ground.

“Her mom was crying,” Diana said. “I’m really worried about that little girl because she just started her life.”

Amidst the chaos, some witnesses stepped in to help the wounded and panicked.

Tanya Wilson, the owner of Skin Deep Inked Tattoo Studio in Greektown, was closing up the shop when she heard the gunfire.

Within seconds, she spotted a man and woman “freaking out” near the doorway.

Wilson said she brought the pair into the store and used a piece of clothing to bandage gunshot wounds on both of their legs. When the sound of gunshots stopped, she flagged a police car outside.

“I haven’t gotten any sleep,” Wilson told CP24 via phone. “I just keep replaying the whole situation in my head and thinking if I had left even two seconds earlier that could have been me.”

By Monday morning, a large portion of Danforth Avenue remained taped off with police officers lining side streets and intersections.

Residents in the area waking up to the news expressed fears for their safety and the future of the neighbourhood.

“It’s surreal,” one woman told CP24. “I came home from hockey and my parents were telling me not to take the Danforth. It’s weird, it’s so unfortunate and sad.”

“I don’t know what to expect now,” said another woman. “In just one day, everything falls apart.”