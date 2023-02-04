'It's not bouncing back:' Workers continue to return to downtown Toronto but recovery lags behind some cities
Torontonians appear to be returning downtown in greater numbers but the pace of the city’s economic recovery still lags behind many other North American cities, a new study suggests.
Researchers at the University of Toronto and the University of California, Berkeley have been jointly tracking cellphone data throughout the pandemic as a means of evaluating the economic recoveries in 62 North American cities.
Their latest report, published last month, found the level of cell activity measured in downtown Toronto between September and November had risen to about 53 per cent of the pre-pandemic norm, compared to 46 per cent in the spring.
That placed Toronto 41st among North American Cities.
San Francisco finished dead last in the rankings once again with cell phone pings at 31 per cent of their pre-pandemic norm, virtually unchanged from the spring.
“Toronto is sort of in a middle group of cities in that at least it's getting better. But it's not bouncing back,” Karen Chapple, who is the director of the School of Cities at the University of Toronto, told CP24.com. “It's not in the same category, you know, as a New York City (74 per cent) or a Halifax (65 per cent) and it is still the kind of fundamental resistance that we identified six months ago. We just have an unfortunate economic mix. There are just a mix of sectors here that are too reliant on the kinds of professional service employees that are perfectly happy staying at home.”
Chapple told CP24.com that the return of people to downtown Toronto in the fall was aided, in part, by some “pent up visitor demand” and the revival of big events which together are “compensating for the lack of worker traffic.”
But she said that with hybrid work likely here to stay the city still faces significant headwinds in the months and years to come.
Her prediction is that cell activity downtown will continue to climb before stalling out at about 70 per cent of the pre-pandemic norm, pointing to a permanent loss of some daytime office workers.
Toronto’s future success, she said, will therefore be contingent on what it does with all the extra space created by the departure of some jobs from the downtown core and the emptying out of some offices.
“I think you need to kind of take a reality check and look at the sectors that are going to do well and the ones that aren't and take advantage of the fact that folks are leaving and help others move into that space,” she said. “You know, you have to put the wheels in motion to really rethink your downtown. I think the city really has got to commit to doing that kind of strategizing and it hasn't yet.”
Office occupancy lingering at 42 per cent of pre-pandemic norm
The latest data from the Strategic Regional Research Alliance suggests that occupancy in downtown Toronto workplaces is now at about 42 per cent of the pre-pandemic norm after dipping below 10 per cent at one point last winter.
But it varies considerably by day of the week. On Monday it is only at about 29 per cent of the pre-pandemic norm while on Wednesday it shoots up to 57 per cent.
Pauline Larsen is the Executive Director of the Downtown Yonge Business Improvement Area (BIA).
She says that there have been some “really optimistic” signs of later, including pedestrian count data that showed an 11 per cent increase in the number of people on downtown Yonge Street over the recent holiday period (Dec 23 – Jan. 2) compared to 2019.
Larsen also said that consumer spending numbers provided by Moneris Data Services pointed to a 378 per cent increase in retail spending along Yonge Street in December compared to January 2022 when many businesses were shuttered due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Service spending, which was less impacted by the lockdowns, was up 12 per cent from January 2022.
“I think that economic recovery as a concept is just not a linear thing. There are things that come back more quickly and there are some things that come back more slowly,” she said. “Office occupancies are sitting at 42 per cent. But then we also have hospitality and we have visitors and tourists. So between the residents, the students, the tourists, the visitors, the employees, I think we (downtown Yonge Street) have benefited from having a lot of different reasons to come here.”
Foot traffic has rebounded more quickly in smaller cities
A November report from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce found that foot traffic in downtown Toronto is down 46 per cent from the pre-pandemic norm, putting the city well behind places like Brampton (up 27 per cent) and Brantford (up 38.5 per cent) where the downtowns are actually busier.
The report says that as a result of the pandemic it appears that the traditional employment hubs are shrinking “while outlying spokes are growing.”
Speaking with CP24.com, Chapple stressed that “Toronto is not dead” and said that she remains an optimist when it comes to its eventual recovery.
But she said “the wait and see approach is a big mistake” for a city that does face some ‘long-term issues” that might serve as a road block to a full return of office workers.
“You have a housing crisis with incredibly high housing prices and terrible congestion problems, some of the worst commute times in North America. Those are issues that don’t go away so you are still going to get those people who say they are going to move their kids to Bowmanville and just come in one day a week,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada tracked suspected Chinese spy balloon over Canadian airspace since last weekend: sources
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was found floating over sensitive military sites in the western United States had been tracked by Canada's government since last weekend as it passed through Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
Former NHL-er Ted Nolan among Indigenous players honoured in new hockey card series
It took 40 years, but former NHL player and coach Ted Nolan is now one of eight Indigenous ex-NHL-ers being honoured hockey trading cards as a part of Upper Deck's First Peoples Rookie Card series.
B.C. man who was mistaken for target, shot by police in 2013 has lawsuit dismissed
A B.C. man who was mistaken for the target in a police takedown and shot by an officer in 2013 has had his lawsuit alleging negligence dismissed.
Bodies are those of 3 rappers missing nearly 2 weeks: Detroit police
Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday.
Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took US$4M for her death
For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man -- but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over US$4 million from his housekeeper's relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes.
Japanese prime minister's aide leaving over LGBTQ2S+ remarks
A senior aide to Japan's prime minister is being dismissed after making discriminatory remarks about LGBTQ2S+ people.
Jury: Musk didn't defraud investors with 2018 Tesla tweets
A jury on Friday decided Elon Musk didn't deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about electric automaker Tesla.
Stars disappearing before our eyes faster than ever: report
A new research from a citizen science program suggests that stars are disappearing before our eyes at an 'astonishing rate.'
Montreal
-
Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday
Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather. Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.
-
Opening of Quebec Winter Carnival sites postponed again, to 2 p.m.
The opening of the Quebec Winter Carnival sites has been postponed again, this time to 2 p.m. on Saturday, due to the extreme cold.
-
Montreal billionaire steps down from Future Electronics after allegations involving teenage girls
A reclusive billionaire who headed a Montreal tech company is stepping down one day after Radio-Canada/CBC published a report that alleged he paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade.
London
-
Grim discovery prompts 'active police investigation' in Woodstock
The public is being asked to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. on Friday afternoon due to an “active police investigation” following a grim discovery made by police.
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and school bus operations in the region, and multiple area roads and highways have been closed by OPP due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
Other infill developments face neighbourhood opposition — this one is welcomed
Mounting resistance to infill development in neighbourhoods is testing city council’s commitment to The London Plan’s intensification targets. However, one prominent project is bucking the trend.
Kitchener
-
Three facing charges in Conestoga Mall robbery, one suspect fled in stolen vehicle
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
OPP charge truck driver after flying ice hits vehicle on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police are once again reminding drivers to clear the snow and ice off of their vehicles before they head out onto the road.
-
WRPS release security images after string of store robberies in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police issued a robbery warning Thursday evening after they said two convenience stores and a restaurant in Kitchener were robbed within a 30 minute span.
Northern Ontario
-
First-year university student from northern Ontario wins $48M in lottery, making history
Canada's newest millionaire, an 18-year-old university freshman from northern Ontario, has achieved a lot of firsts with a recent lottery win. Here is her story.
-
Highway 400 closure in effect north of Toronto due to 'extreme winter weather'
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a portion of Highway 400 north of Toronto following multiple collisions due to whiteout conditions.
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | It's the coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years but it will get warmer
Ottawa is experiencing its coldest Feb. 4 in 100 years but the temperature is expected to rise steadily over the next 24 hours.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in 2022
The 17 automated speed enforcement cameras set up in school zones across the city of Ottawa issued a total of 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022.
-
Barefoot escape after one of three overnight fires in Ottawa
Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight as extreme cold gripped the capital.
Windsor
-
'Wouldn't it be wonderful if they could get it back?': Woman on mission to identity people in old photographs
A River Canard, Ont. woman is on a mission to identify several unknown people in a handful of old photographs she said she found in a box inside her attic. She said she discovered the pictures and postcards while decluttering her home as part of her New Year’s resolution, noticing many date back to the mid 1940s.
-
WECHU board supports 'compromise' allowing SafePoint to open at previously approved location
The Windsor-Essex Board of Health will move ahead with a compromise that will allow the SafePoint consumption and treatment site (CTS) to open at its previously approved location as soon as possible.
-
Home sales down 47 per cent in Windsor-Essex
Real estate in Windsor-Essex has been a rollercoaster ride over the past few years and in January, the wild ride continued.
Barrie
-
Whiteouts close Highway 400 from Cookstown to Barrie
As the region continues to be blasted by heavy winter weather, there are several road closures to report.
-
Parents of students with special needs upset over SCDSB bus changes
Parents of students with special needs are speaking out about a decision by the Simcoe County District School Board to change transportation options starting Monday.
-
Atlantic
-
Blizzard warning and snow squall watches issued as bitter cold arrives in Maritimes
Temperatures are plummeting across the Maritimes as a blast of Arctic air moves into the region.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injured
A seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Potential winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw comes forward: Atlantic Lottery
Atlantic Lottery says it has been contacted by a player who believes they have the winning ticket to this week's $31 million Lotto Max Draw.
Calgary
-
Political interference alleged in assessment hearings in Matthew de Grood case
Alberta's high court is being asked to overturn a review board decision relating to the stabbing deaths of five young people at a Calgary house party on the grounds the former provincial justice minister interfered.
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhood
Police are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Thousands of Alta. lawyers to meet online Monday to debate mandatory cultural training
Thousands of Alberta lawyers are expected to take part in an online debate Monday morning over the issue of mandatory Indigenous history training.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police share unreleased image of missing woman in renewed call for answers
Winnipeg police released a new image of a 31-year-old woman who has been missing since early last year on Friday in the hope it may generate new information on her whereabouts.
-
'A big blow to everyone': Fire destroys Winkler shop
A fire destroyed a popular paint and hobby shop in Winkler Thursday afternoon with black smoke prompting Winkler police to close off a stretch of Highway 32 for more than an hour.
-
Manitoba Metis Federation citizenship cards can now be used at liquor stores
Manitoba has expanded the types of identification acceptable for use to purchase liquor, cannabis and lottery tickets in the province.
Vancouver
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communities
The mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care worker
Seventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
Fatal shooting of Burnaby teen may be connected to Surrey vehicle fire: IHIT
Homicide investigators are looking into whether a vehicle fire in Surrey on Thursday morning is connected to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Burnaby hours later.
Edmonton
-
City crews plow northeast Edmonton neighbourhood 5 days after driver ticketed
An Edmonton man who received a ticket from the city under the phase 2 residential parking ban earlier this week says his street has finally been plowed — five days after his vehicle was ticketed.
-
'Black success': Melisizwe Brothers play Edmonton school tour for Black History Month
Marc, Seth and Zacary James are the Melisizwe Brothers, and they performed at Jasper Place High School on Friday as part of Edmonton Public School Black History Month celebrations.
-
New MRI-radiation hybrid machine in Alberta expected to improve cancer treatment by at least 20 per cent
Technology in Alberta that is expected to allow doctors to more accurately and effectively treat cancerous tumours with radiation enters clinical trials next week.